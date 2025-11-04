Wolf (ankle) played the final 3:33 of Monday's 125-109 loss to the Timberwolves, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), two assists and one rebound.

One of the Nets' five first-round draft picks back in June, Wolf was the final one to make his NBA debut after he sustained a left ankle sprain at some point late in the preseason. He was finally cleared ahead of Monday's contest, though he didn't end up checking into the game until the Timberwolves already had the game well in hand. Since Wolf doesn't look like he'll be a regular part of the Brooklyn rotation at the moment, he could be in line for frequent trips to the G League to see steadier playing time with the Long Island Nets.