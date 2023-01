Duke totaled 28 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Saturday against Grand Rapids.

Duke wasn't afraid to take his shot, and he led the way with 28 points on a team-high 15 attempts from the field. The 23-year-old continues to serve as one of his team's top scoring threats, finishing with 20-plus points in five of his first 10 regular-season matchups.