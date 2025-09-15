The Nets signed Muoka to a training camp contract Monday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Muoka went undrafted in 2024 and latched onto the G League's Windy City Bulls for the 2024-25 campaign, and his next chance in the NBA is set to come with Brooklyn. The 24-year-old big man figures to be in line to compete for a two-way spot with the Nets, and he most recently averaged 4.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 14.1 minutes per game across five Las Vegas Summer League appearances for Chicago.