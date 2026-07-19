Nets' Dion Brown: Logs triple-double in SL

Brown recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-90 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Brown took advantage of an expanded role Sunday, posting a game high in assists, matching a game high in rebounds and leading the Nets starting five in scoring. Brown saw just 22 minutes across the team's three other Summer League games, but made a good impression when given an opportunity. He will join the Nets for training camp as he is on an Exhibit 10 deal.