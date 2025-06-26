Powell was selected by the Nets with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The pick was technically made by the Hawks, but a trade that will be finalized later sends the UNC product to Brooklyn. Powell is an elite athlete and high-motor player who averaged just 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.6 minutes per game as a true freshman at North Carolina. He primarily played off the ball with UNC and shot 37.9 percent from three-point range. Powell's athleticism helps him get downhill, where he showed an ability to finish through contact. He'll need plenty of refinement, but his athleticism should immediately translate to the NBA game. What Brooklyn does with restricted free agents Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Ziaire Williams (knee) will make Powell's role as a rookie clearer.