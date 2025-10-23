Powell exited Wednesday's 136-117 loss to Charlotte with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter due to an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

Per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com, Powell rolled his ankle after stepping on another player's foot. The rookie guard limped to the bench and did not return, and there wasn't an injury update postgame. Powell logged two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds in seven minutes. Powell didn't enter the game until late in the third quarter when Brooklyn trailed by 15. Keep an eye out for a status update ahead of Friday's game against Cleveland.