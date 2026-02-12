Demin chipped in 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-110 loss to the Pacers.

Now that Cam Thomas is out of the mix altogether, the Nets could be even more inclined to give Demin an extended look during the final third of the season. It's been a rocky ride so far for the rookie first-rounder, who has shown plenty of upside as a shooter with averages of 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per contest in his last eight games.