The Nuggets traded Tyson and a 2032 second-round pick to the Nets on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The move sets Tyson up for a fresh start in Brooklyn. The 2023 second-rounder averaged just 7.7 minutes per game over 21 regular-season appearances with Denver, playing at least 20 minutes on just two occasions in 2025-26. Tyson doesn't figure to handle a significant role right off the bat, but he at least has a better chance of carving out decent minutes in Brooklyn than he did with the Nuggets.