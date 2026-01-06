Tyson closed Monday's 125-124 overtime victory over Philadelphia with 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes.

Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway and Christian Braun all took the night off for maintenance during the second leg of this back-to-back set, allowing Tyson to get some rare fun for Denver. He responded with a season-high 14 points, giving the coaching staff something to think about going forward. Tyson has just 13 appearances to his name this season for an average of 5.3 minutes per contest.