Wilson closed with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

For the first time since Jan. 4, Wilson reached double figures in the scoring column. Despite a lot of injuries in Brooklyn, Wilson hasn't been able to take advantage from a fantasy perspective. Through eight January appearances, he's averaging 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 37.0 percent shooting from the field.