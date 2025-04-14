Wilson recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Knicks.

Wilson put together a well-rounded performance Sunday, knocking down five threes and dishing out four assists without a turnover. Wilson scored in double figures in three straight games to close out the season, while also making four or more three-pointers in each contest. His three-point shooting was a promising development this season, as he increased his volume from 1.7 attempts per game in his rookie year to 4.5 attempts per game this season while also increasing his accuracy from 32.4 percent to 33.1 percent.