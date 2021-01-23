Harden had 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists and five rebounds in Friday's 125-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

In back-to-back matchups alongside Kyrie Irving, Harden averaged 13.0 points less than what he posted without him across his first two games for Brooklyn. Harden's 19 points Friday were an even more surprising output considering the Nets played without fellow star Kevin Durant (Achilles injury recovery). Fortunately, having All-Star scorers around has allowed Harden to average 12.3 assists across his first four games with Brooklyn.