Johnson recorded 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 96-87 loss to the Spurs.

Johnson notched a new career-high scoring mark and led Brooklyn in this tight loss to the Spurs. The former Tennessee standout has been starting in recent weeks due to the team's lack of depth in the backcourt, including the injuries to players such as Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Ziaire Williams (knee), but Johnson is making the most of the opportunity. He's scored in double digits in four of his last seven starts.