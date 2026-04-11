Smith finished Friday's 125-108 loss to Milwaukee with 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and 10 assists over 43 minutes.

The Nets are digging deep for healthy bodies at this point, and Smith has logged at least 37 minutes in three consecutive games. Smith registered his first career double-double Friday, and Brooklyn may need him to take on one more massive workload in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raptors.