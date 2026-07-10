Malachi Smith: Waived by Brooklyn

Smith was waived by Brooklyn on Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Smith spent most of his career in the G League before appearing in 15 regular-season games for the Nets during the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old was mostly unproductive throughout his time in Brooklyn, though he did average 12.3 points, 6.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 0.3 steals while shooting 40.0 percent from deep in four starts. Smith could end up back in the G League at some point. However, he has a way to go before earning a consistent role with any club.