Smith posted 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during the Raptors' 129-125 preseason loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Smith got an extended run during Friday's preseason finale due to the Raptors sitting several prominent players such as Immanuel Quickley (rest) and RJ Barrett (rest). Smith made the most of his opportunity by leading the Raptors in points while co-leading the team in three-pointers made. Smith's contract with the Raptors was converted to a two-way contract in September, and he figures to spend the majority of the 2026-27 season in the G League.