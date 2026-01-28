Porter ended Tuesday's 106-102 loss to the Suns with 36 points (15-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 37 minutes.

Porter's last two games are a tale of opposites. After posting his worst scoring total of the season against the Clippers, he turned around and recorded a season-high 36 points in the narrow loss to the Suns. Porter's seasonal average of 25.2 points has been exceeded 20 times this season. Although his success hasn't resulted in more wins for the Nets, he's been one of the most consistent fantasy performers in the Eastern Conference.