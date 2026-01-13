Porter tallied 28 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-105 loss to Dallas.

Porter looked like a completely different player after going 0-for-9 from deep in his last game Friday against the Clippers. He also made an impact on the boards, falling one rebound shy of a double-double. The one knock on Porter's performance Monday is that he turned the ball over a team-high six times, which isn't typically a problematic area for the 27-year-old.