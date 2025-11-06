Nets' Michael Porter: Double-doubles in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter racked up 32 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and five turnovers across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 win over the Pacers.
While Porter had a rough game in the season-opener, he's been on fire ever since, and has now double-doubled in back-to-back games. He should light it up in Brooklyn this season, but his late-season availability remains a concern with the Nets opening the year with a record of 1-7.
