Porter provided 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 112-109 win over the Bulls.

Although Porter posted 20 points in Wednesday's loss to New Orleans, he shot just 35.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The 27-year-old forward turned in a much more efficient performance Friday and led all players in points and triples. The Missouri product has reached the 20-point threshold in three straight games, connecting on at least four triples in each of them. Additionally, he grabbed at least seven rebounds for a third consecutive contest.