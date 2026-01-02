Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Nets' Michael Porter: Sitting again Friday
Porter (illness) will miss Friday's game against the Wizards.
Porter will end up missing both games of this back-to-back set due to his illness. His next chance to play comes Sunday against Denver. Guys like Danny Wolf and Jalen Wilson could be more involved for the Nets on Friday.