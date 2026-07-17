Nets' Mikel Brown: Rough shooting performance Thursday

Brown finished with 14 points (3-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 100-83 Summer League loss to Houston.

Brown recorded his lowest-scoring total in three Las Vegas Summer League appearances. He also shot less than 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep for the first time during that stretch. Still, it's been a mostly positive summer for the 20-year-old rookie. Although Brown is expected to have his share of struggles during his inaugural campaign, he should still receive more than enough opportunities to produce right away.