Brown (ankle) recorded 15 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason loss to the Heat.

After missing Brooklyn's first three preseason games due to an ankle injury, Brown made an immediate impact off the bench. The rookie guard connected on two three-pointers, converted all five free-throw attempts and contributed defensively despite a limited workload. His performance provided an early glimpse of his scoring potential as he competes for backcourt minutes alongside Egor Demin and Nolan Traore.