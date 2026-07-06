Nets' Mikel Brown: Will play Monday

Brown (undisclosed) will play in Monday's California Classic Summer League game against Warriors Blue, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Brown will make his Summer League debut after missing Brooklyn's first two games for undisclosed reasons. The 20-year-old guard is coming off an impressive season at Louisville and figures to play a sizable role for the rebuilding Nets in 2026-27. Over 21 outings last season, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.0 percent from the field in 29.2 minutes per game.