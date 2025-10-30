Claxton amassed 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Hawks.

Claxton recorded his first double-double of the season, a welcome sight after a somewhat modest start to the campaign. He also recorded his first block of the season, something managers will be hoping is the first of many. Through five games, Claxton is averaging 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 combined steals and blocks. Brooklyn has already shown its hand when it comes to what this season might look like. Spoiler: it's going to be rough.