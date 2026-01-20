Claxton produced 12 points (6-8 FG), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to the Suns.

With Day'Ron Sharpe sitting out with an illness, the Nets leaned heavily on Claxton at center Monday. Claxton continues to provide solid fantasy value in all formats, averaging 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 27.7 minutes per contest in nine games this month while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.