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Nets' Nolan Traore: Available for Saturday
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Traore (rest) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Traore will be back in action after getting a maintenance day Thursday against the Hawks. The rookie is likely to see a hefty workload with the Nets submitting a lengthy injury report.
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