Traore closed Thursday's 118-98 loss to the Magic with 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

Traore tied his career highs in points and assists, becoming the first Nets rookie to record at least 20 points and seven assists in a game since MarShon Brooks did so in March of 2012. Traore has shown flashes this season but has struggled to put everything together consistently. Still, with the Nets sitting at 13-36, the rookie should see nothing but opportunity over the second half of the season.