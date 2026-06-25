Nets' Tyler Bilodeau: Joins Brooklyn in second round

The Nets selected Bilodeau with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Though not regarded as a strong defender or rebounder, the 6-foot-7 forward was a dead-eye shooter during his senior season at UCLA in 2025-26, knocking down 46.4 percent of his three-point attempts. He'll add some much-needed floor spacing to Brooklyn's roster, though he may not be in store for many opportunities at the NBA level right away. Per Michael Scotto of USA Today, Bilodeau agreed to a two-way deal with the Nets shortly after being drafted and could end up seeing most of his playing time in the G League during his first season in the professional ranks.