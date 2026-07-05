Nets' Tyler Bilodeau: Scores nine points in loss

Bilodeau finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League loss to Sacramento.

Bilodeau played well enough in his first Summer League game, though he was still the second-lowest scoring starter behind Drake Powell, who finished with four points. The 22-year-old finished his collegiate career by appearing in 31 games for UCLA in 2025-26, averaging 17.6 points, 1.1 assists, 0.4 blocks, 0.5 steals and an efficient 46.4 percent shooting from deep across 30.2 minutes. With Michael Porter and Julius Randle on the roster, Bilodeau should receive most of his minutes off the bench during the 2026-27 campaign. He could also see some action at the center position if head coach Jordi Fernandez opts to stretch the floor.