Johnson (knee) posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and a rebound across 16 minutes in Sunday's 128-119 win over the Suns.

Johnson was back in action after missing 10 games with a knee injury. The Fresno State product is one of the better three-point shooters on the team, and as he eases back into action, he could help fill some of the void left by James Harden's (hamstring) extended absence. The Nets need a playmaker off the bench who can make shots off the ball, and Johnson seemingly fits that profile better than most of the team's reserve guards.