Watanabe accumulated 20 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Watanabe did the majority of his scoring damage from beyond the arc, and he did so with efficiency. He's been locked in from downtown throughout the first month of the 2022-23 campaign, knocking down 55.6 percent of his threes and 60.0 percent of his attempts from the field over 13 contests.