Watanabe is probable for Wednesday's game against Boston due to back tightness, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Watanabe lands on the injury report with a back issue, but it doesn't appear like he's in danger of sitting out Wednesday's game. The fifth-year forward has appeared in 23 straight contests and is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 21.8 minutes over his last four appearances.