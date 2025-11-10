Gordon (hamstring) is probable to play Tuesday against the Kings, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.comreports.

Gordon missed the second leg of Denver's back-to-back set due to left hamstring injury management Saturday against Indiana, but coach David Adelman anticipates him being available barring a setback in warmups. Essentially, he's going to be a game-time call. Tuesday's game is the front end of another back-to-back, so it will be interesting to see how the Nuggets handle this.