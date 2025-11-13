Gordon supplied 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 victory over the Clippers.

Gordon enjoyed an accurate night on the floor, but his production can tend to flatten out when Nikola Jokic puts up a monster line. Jokic's 55 points set up that scenario, forcing Gordon into a complementary role. He's also working back from a hamstring injury and could be a step slower Saturday against the Timberwolves.