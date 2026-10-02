Diallo has impressed head coach David Adelman on both ends of the floor during training camp, according to DNVR Nuggets.

Adelman praised Diallo's ability to navigate screens and described his defense as a "special skill," while also noting that the 29-year-old has been impressive offensively with his positioning and movement. The reigning EuroLeague Best Defender has already received work with Denver's second unit during camp, and Adelman indicated that Diallo's combination of defense, cutting and off-ball movement could give him a chance to earn regular rotation minutes.