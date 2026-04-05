Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (ankle) is probable to play Monday against the Trail Blazers.
Brown exited Saturday's win over the Spurs after tweaking his left ankle, but it doesn't sound like it will affect his availability for Monday's game. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Monday's tipoff.
More News
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Tweaks ankle in win•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Big night on defense against Jazz•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Another 12-point performance•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Continues playing limited minutes•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Limited role in loss•
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Muted effort in win•