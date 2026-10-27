Hopkins had 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 134-114 loss to the Warriors.

Hopkins delivered an efficient scoring performance in his starting role, reaching double figures for Denver while committing zero turnovers. However, the forward offered little production outside the scoring column and finished without a steal or block. Hopkins' substantial playing time is encouraging, but he'll need to contribute more consistently across multiple categories to establish reliable fantasy value.