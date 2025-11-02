Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Johnson is dealing with lingering right shoulder inflammation, though he has yet to miss a game this season. The 29-year-old forward has struggled over five regular-season outings, averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 39.4 percent from the field in 26.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Rough start to season continues•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Available to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Probable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Sluggish performance Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Cleared to face New Orleans•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Iffy for Wednesday•