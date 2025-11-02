default-cbs-image
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Kings.

Johnson is dealing with lingering right shoulder inflammation, though he has yet to miss a game this season. The 29-year-old forward has struggled over five regular-season outings, averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 39.4 percent from the field in 26.8 minutes per contest.

