Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Good to go for Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) is available for Game 1 against Minnesota on Saturday.
The Nuggets kept Johnson off the court for their final two regular-season games, but they'll have the forward back on the floor for the start of the playoffs. A midseason right knee bone bruise limited Johnson to just 54 appearances in his debut season with Denver, but he did average solid 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per contest while shooting 43.1 percent from deep across his final 26 games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Not playing Friday•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: May be rested•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Efficient shooting performance•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Hits for diverse line in OT win•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Just misses double-double Wednesday•