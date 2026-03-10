Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Returns for fourth quarter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (back) started the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Thunder, per the television broadcast.
Johnson left the matchup during the third period due to back spasms, but he was cleared to return for the final 12 minutes of play. He wasn't moving quite like himself, according to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to close this one out.
