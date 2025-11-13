Johnson (arm) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Johnson departed the game in the first half with a strained right arm, and he's been shut down for the rest of the night due to the injury. He will finish the contest with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over eight minutes. Spencer Jones, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway could each see more action the rest of the way. Johnson's next chance to play will come Saturday at Minnesota.