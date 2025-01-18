Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jordan is back with the second unit for Friday's game against the Heat.

After starting Wednesday's loss to Houston, Jordan will head back to Denver's bench in the return of Nikola Jokic (illness) on Friday. Over his past five games (two starts), Jordan is averaging 5.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.3 minutes.

More News