Pelicans' DeAndre Jordan: Returning to New Orleans

Jordan re-signed with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

The terms of the agreement are not yet clear, but it figures to be a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum. The 37-year-old center, who's entering his 19th season in the NBA, offers the Pelicans leadership and a veteran presence for their young big men like Derik Queen, Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic. Jordan made 16 regular-season appearances in 2025-26 for New Orleans, averaging 4.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game.