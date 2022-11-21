Jordan racked up eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 win over the Mavericks.

Jordan wound back the clock in the win, grabbing 17 boards in what was a dominant performance on the glass. Despite a few pretty obvious flaws in his game, Jordan has filled in admirably for Nikola Jokic who remains in the health and safety protocols. Until we get word that Jokic is returning, Jordan makes for a viable streaming option for anyone in need of an efficient scorer who can secure double-digit rebounds.