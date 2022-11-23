Jordan isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Pistons.
Jordan will move back to the bench with Nikola Jokic (COVID-19) returning to the lineup after missing the last three games. Jordan averaged 6.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.7 minutes over his three games starting.
