Jordan will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

With Nikola Jokic (health and safety protocols) and Aaron Gordon (illness) both sidelined, Jordan will start alongside Jeff Green in Denver's frontcourt Wednesday. While Jordan's best years are clearly behind him at this point, he has remained fairly consistent as a backup, averaging 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per contest this season.