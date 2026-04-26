Murray contributed 30 points (10-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 42 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray scored 11 of his team-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, but his scoring efforts were not enough for the Nuggets to mount a comeback. Murray has scored exactly 30 points in three of four games of the series while also recording at least five rebounds and five assists. The series will return to Denver on Monday, when Murray and the Nuggets will look to embark on coming back from 3-1 against a Timberwolves team that will be without Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (knee) moving forward.