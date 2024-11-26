Murray racked up 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 145-118 loss to the Knicks.

Even though the Nuggets looked outmatched, Murray had a decent stat line in this blowout loss. Despite being outplayed by Jalen Brunson, who finished with 17 assists, Murray finished just three dimes away from a double-double and also reached the 20-point mark just for the fifth time in 2024-25. The overall season numbers are disappointing, though. Murray is averaging just 17.3 points per game since the beginning of November, a clear downgrade from the previous three campaigns in which he averaged more than 20 points per contest.