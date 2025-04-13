Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

As expected, Murray has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a critical regular-season finale against the Rockets, who, despite locking up the No. 2 seed, will afford their starters a customary allotment of minutes Sunday. With a win, Denver can secure the No. 4 seed. Murray registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 117-109 victory over the Grizzlies, marking his return from a six-game absence.

More News